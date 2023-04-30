Monday and Tuesday are the last days to vote early in the May 6 city and school elections.
Below is a list of candidates and entities that are having elections.
If an entity is not listed, then they are not having an election or they declared the uncontested candidates elected and canceled the election.
Victoria County
Victoria ISD
District 3
Bret Baldwin
B.J. Nelson
District 5
Tami Keeling
Rick Jones
Victoria College
$10 million bond – Student Success Center
Calhoun County
Port Lavaca
City Council
District1
Daniel Aguirre
Mike McGuire
Calhoun County Port Authority
District 3
J.C. Melcher
Justin Weaver
Calhoun ISD
Seadrift
City Council
At-large,
3 to be elected
Kenneth Reese
Tracey Johnson
Howard Heath Sr.
Geoff Hunt
Point Comfort
City Council
At-large,
3 to be elected
Laura Kurtz
Carroll Kneupper
Kelli Hynes
Johnny Warren
Paul McKelvy
DeWitt County
Cuero
City Council
At-large,
2 to be elected
Brian L. Ladwig
Emil Garza
Bill Matthys
Cuero ISD
District 3
Courtney Toller Moore
Wanda N. Campbell Prince Zuniga
Goliad County
Goliad ISD
District 1
Corey Pedeville
Daniel San Miguel
District 2
Jason Howard
Paul San Miguel
District 4
Tim Collins
Mac Odem
Proposition A
$75 million bond for new middle school; adding career and tech center and cafeteria at high school; renovate and improvement to elementary school; repurpose middle school to early childhood campus.
Goliad
City Council
Alderman -At-large,
3 to be elected
Jimmy Garcia
Arturo “Art” Garza
Robin Alaniz
Eunice K. Chi
Lorinda Rangel
Luis J. Rodriguez
Proposition 1
Reauthorization of ¼ of a percent for sales tax for maintenance and repair of city streets
Jackson County
Edna City Council
Mayor
Mike Dodds
Lance Smiga
Council District 1
Dennis Barton
Cipriano Palacios
Industrial ISD
At-large,
2 to be elected
Charles Bethany
Ashley Jalufka
Michelle Guerra Smith
Jennifer Martin
Lavaca County
Hallettsville
City Council
Mayor
Gordon G. Clark
Cindy Renken
Alice Jo Summers
Shiner
City Council - 2 to be elected
Wayne Denson
Gregory D. Murrile
David Schroeder
Proposition – Set sales and use tax 2 %, an increase from 1%
Shiner ISD
Place 4
Michele Werner-Mendel
Brandon S. Siegel
Proposition - $4.52 million bond for new classrooms, parking, campus safety, cafeteria and gym improvements.
Yoakum
City Council
Councilman Place 2
Glenn Klander
Charles L. Hall
Yoakum ISD
Proposition A - $17.365 million for safety upgrades, new career and technology building, new maintenance building.
Proposition B - $4.1 million refund bonds for HVAC, lighting, technology.
Proposition C -$10.215 million to build a softball complex, update extracurricular facilities including baseball field and tennis courts.
Proposition D - $3.320 million – Stadium improvement- track replacement, turf replacement, security.
Moulton
City council
Mayor
Donald Wagner
Mark Zimmerman
Refugio County
Refugio
City council
Alderman Place 1
Karen A. Watts
Ixtlazihuatl (Lala) Vasquez
Alderman Place 2
Tiffany Weber Perez
Leonard (Lenny) Anzaldua
Refugio ISD
District 6
Andy Rocha
Zackery Haug
Woodsboro ISD
Trustee Place 1
Royce Avery
Joseph “Joey” Gonzales
Trustee Place 2
Della “Del” Rivera
Myra Hernandez
Proposition A
$32.545 million for new elementary, HVAC at high school.
Bayside
City council
Councilman Place 1
David Vega
Ken Dahl
Proposition A
Additional local sales and use tax 1% for maintenance and repair to city streets.
Austwell -Tivoli ISD
Place 7
Carlton K. Hopper Jr.
Jennifer Pakebusch