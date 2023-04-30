Election day
Buy Now

Richard Kessler, 65, shows off his “I Voted” sticker after voting early in Victoria. He was one of 15,166 people who voted early.

 Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com

Monday and Tuesday are the last days to vote early in the May 6 city and school elections.

Below is a list of candidates and entities that are having elections.

If an entity is not listed, then they are not having an election or they declared the uncontested candidates elected and canceled the election.

Victoria County

Victoria ISD

District 3

Bret Baldwin

B.J. Nelson

District 5

Tami Keeling

Rick Jones

Victoria College

$10 million bond – Student Success Center

Calhoun County

Port Lavaca

City Council

District1

Daniel Aguirre

Mike McGuire

Calhoun County Port Authority

District 3

J.C. Melcher

Justin Weaver

Calhoun ISD

Seadrift

City Council

At-large,

3 to be elected

Kenneth Reese

Tracey Johnson

Howard Heath Sr.

Geoff Hunt

Point Comfort

City Council

At-large,

3 to be elected

Laura Kurtz

Carroll Kneupper

Kelli Hynes

Johnny Warren

Paul McKelvy

DeWitt County

Cuero

City Council

At-large,

2 to be elected

Brian L. Ladwig

Emil Garza

Bill Matthys

Cuero ISD

District 3

Courtney Toller Moore

Wanda N. Campbell Prince Zuniga

Goliad County

Goliad ISD

District 1

Corey Pedeville

Daniel San Miguel

District 2

Jason Howard

Paul San Miguel

District 4

Tim Collins

Mac Odem

Proposition A

$75 million bond for new middle school; adding career and tech center and cafeteria at high school; renovate and improvement to elementary school; repurpose middle school to early childhood campus.

Goliad

City Council

Alderman -At-large,

3 to be elected

Jimmy Garcia

Arturo “Art” Garza

Robin Alaniz

Eunice K. Chi

Lorinda Rangel

Luis J. Rodriguez

Proposition 1

Reauthorization of ¼ of a percent for sales tax for maintenance and repair of city streets

Jackson County

Edna City Council

Mayor

Mike Dodds

Lance Smiga

Council District 1

Dennis Barton

Cipriano Palacios

Industrial ISD

At-large,

2 to be elected

Charles Bethany

Ashley Jalufka

Michelle Guerra Smith

Jennifer Martin

Lavaca County

Hallettsville

City Council

Mayor

Gordon G. Clark

Cindy Renken

Alice Jo Summers

Shiner

City Council - 2 to be elected

Wayne Denson

Gregory D. Murrile

David Schroeder

Proposition – Set sales and use tax 2 %, an increase from 1%

Shiner ISD

Place 4

Michele Werner-Mendel

Brandon S. Siegel

Proposition - $4.52 million bond for new classrooms, parking, campus safety, cafeteria and gym improvements.

Yoakum

City Council

Councilman Place 2

Glenn Klander

Charles L. Hall

Yoakum ISD

Proposition A - $17.365 million for safety upgrades, new career and technology building, new maintenance building.

Proposition B - $4.1 million refund bonds for HVAC, lighting, technology.

Proposition C -$10.215 million to build a softball complex, update extracurricular facilities including baseball field and tennis courts.

Proposition D - $3.320 million – Stadium improvement- track replacement, turf replacement, security.

Moulton

City council

Mayor

Donald Wagner

Mark Zimmerman

Refugio County

Refugio

City council

Alderman Place 1

Karen A. Watts

Ixtlazihuatl (Lala) Vasquez

Alderman Place 2

Tiffany Weber Perez

Leonard (Lenny) Anzaldua

Refugio ISD

District 6

Andy Rocha

Zackery Haug

Woodsboro ISD

Trustee Place 1

Royce Avery

Joseph “Joey” Gonzales

Trustee Place 2

Della “Del” Rivera

Myra Hernandez

Proposition A

$32.545 million for new elementary, HVAC at high school.

Bayside

City council

Councilman Place 1

David Vega

Ken Dahl

Proposition A

Additional local sales and use tax 1% for maintenance and repair to city streets.

Austwell -Tivoli ISD

Place 7

Carlton K. Hopper Jr.

Jennifer Pakebusch

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.

Tags

Managing Editor

Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She received her degree in journalism from Southwest Texas State University. She joined the Victoria Advocate on April 1, 1985. Contact her at bcooper@vicad.com.