Early voting for the July 14 primary runoff election begins June 29.
The last day to register to vote in the election is June 15.
All registered voters who voted in the primary election in March will need to vote in the same party, according to a news release from the Victoria County elections office. Residents who did not vote in the primary in March can choose their party at the time of voting.
Voters will be required to provide an acceptable form of photo identification to vote in this election. If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an accepted photo ID, there are provisions in place to assist you in being able to vote.
Early voting by mail is ongoing at this time. Applications for those who qualify will be accepted by mail until 5 p.m. July 2.
To be eligible for a ballot by mail, a person must be at least 65 years old by Election Day, have an illness or disability that prevents them from entering a polling location, be confined in jail without having been finally convicted of a felony or be absent from the county during early voting in person or on Election Day.
In light of COVID-19, election workers will be provided masks, a face shield and gloves. A new mask will be worn each day, and gloves used to assist voters will be sanitized after each voter, the release said.
Hand sanitizer will be available to voters and the election workers. Election workers will clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces between voters.
Social distancing will be maintained between voting booths, and voters will be encouraged to practice social distancing while waiting in line.
Facial coverings will be recommended by everyone entering polling places. Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen, or voters will be issued a clean pen at the voter check-in area. After voting, they will place the pens in a designated bin, and election workers will clean and disinfect them before issuing them to the next voter.
A cotton tipped wood applicator will be used to cast votes and voting machines and discarded after each use.
As in past elections, curbside voting will continue to be an option at early voting and Election Day locations. If a voter wants to vote curbside they can call the elections office at 361-576-0124.
