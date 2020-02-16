Early voting in person for the March 3 joint primary election begins Tuesday.
“Everybody wants to have their voices heard, and if you have an opinion, this is where you can share it,” Margetta Hill, Victoria County’s elections administrator. “We encourage people to vote.”
The early voting period ends Feb. 28. The primary election is March 3.
The Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., is the only polling location during early voting. On March 3, 35 polling places will be open throughout the county, Hill said. All registered voters in Victoria County are eligible to vote in this election.
Victoria County offices up for election include the county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3 and constables for each of the county’s four precincts.
Also, ballots will include state and federal offices up for election, including District 30 state representative, District 27 U.S. representative, U.S. senator and U.S. president.
Sample ballots are available online on the county elections website. Hill encouraged voters to look at the sample ballots in advance so they are prepared when they arrive at the polling location. She added she hopes the voter turnout is high because there are popular races on the ballots.
“Please, please go and look at your sample ballots ahead of time,” she said. “That way you can be informed. You are picking the people to run in November.”
Voters are required to provide an acceptable form of photo ID to vote in the election.
Accepted forms of photo ID include a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; a Texas Personal Identification issued by DPS; a Texas Personal Identification Card; a Texas handgun license issued by DPS; a United States military identification card containing your photograph; a United States Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph; and a United States passport.
Early voting by mail is ongoing. Applications for those who qualify will be accepted by mail until 5 p.m. Feb. 21.
To be eligible for a ballot by mail, a person must be at least 65 years old by Election Day, have an illness or disability that prevents them from entering a polling location, be confined in jail without having been finally convicted of a felony or be absent from the county during early voting in person or on Election Day.
Hill encouraged county residents to vote during the early voting period.
“You have two weeks, so you can probably get in there without waiting in line,” she said. “And things happen, so if you vote early then you don’t have to risk any chances of something last minute preventing you from voting March 3.”
