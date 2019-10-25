VICTORIA COUNTY
- Number of people voted Friday: 124
Number of people voted in person so far: 488
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 2,491
- Number of mailed ballots back so far: 1,304
- Total number of people voted so far: 1,792
EARLY VOTING
Early in-person voting to adopt or reject the proposed constitutional amendments will continue until Nov. 1. The polling place is at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Classroom A, 2805 N. Navarro St. It is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.
The center’s parking lot is under construction. The entrance from Airline Street is closed. People should enter from Imperial Drive, off Navarro Street.
ELECTION DAY
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 5. Voters must bring a form of ID to vote in person. Valid forms of identification are a Texas driver’s license; a personal ID card, a U.S. military ID card with a photo; or a U.S. passport. Voters can use certain supporting forms of ID if they don’t have one of the acceptable forms, according to the Secretary of State’s website votetexas.gov. To learn more, email elections@vctx.org or call 361-576-0124.
