Early voting in person for the March 3, 2020 joint primary election will begin Tuesday and run through Friday, Feb.28, 2020, at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center in Classroom A.
The election center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but on Feb. 27-18, the hours will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Public Health Center is located at 2805 N. Navarro, Classroom A.
All registered voters in Victoria County are eligible to vote in this election. It doesn’t matter the voting precincts in which you live, all voting precincts.
Voters will be required to provide an acceptable form of Photo ID to vote in this election.
Acceptable forms of Photo ID are:
- Texas Driver’s License issued by DPS,
- Texas Personal Identification issued by DPS,
- Texas Personal Identification Card,
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS,
- United States Military Identification Card containing your photograph,
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
If you do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of these IDs, there are provisions in place to assist you in being able to vote.
Early voting by mail is ongoing at this time. Applications for those who qualify will be accepted by mail until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21. To be eligible for a ballot by mail an individual must meet one or more of the following criteria.
- 65 years of age or older by or on Election Day.
- Illness or disability that prevents you from entering a polling location.
- Confined in jail but not having been finally convicted of a felony.
- Absent from the county during early voting in person or on Election Day.
If you are interested in early voting by mail you may contact the Elections Office at 576-0124 to have an application mailed to you. You may also visit the Elections Office website at www.vctxelections.org and select Early Voting by Mail. Complete the application online and print it out for your signature. Mail the application to Early Voting Clerk, 2805 N. Navarro, Ste 500, and Victoria, TX 77901-3947. We cannot accept application to vote by mail in person once early voting in person has begun, it must be mail.
