Early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election is scheduled for Oct. 13-30.
The two main locations for early voting are the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A, and Faith Family Church Connection Center, 2002 Mockingbird Lane, according to a news release from the Victoria County elections office issued Monday.
Early voting will take place at those two locations from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13-16 ; from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 19-23; from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24 ; from noon-5 p.m Oct. 25 ; and from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 26-30.
Additionally, early voting will take place from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 24 and from noon-5 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Placedo Volunteer Fire Department, 284 N. William St., Placedo; the Inez Volunteer Fire Department, 296 Railroad St., Inez; Bloomington Elementary School, 200 N. Leonard St., Bloomington; Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St.; and the University of Houston-Victoria, 3007 N. Ben Wilson St.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Oct. 5.
The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 23.
The four groups that are eligible to vote by mail in Texas are anyone 65 or older as of Nov. 3; anyone with a “sickness or physical condition” that prevents them from voting in person; anyone who will be out of the county during both early voting and on Nov. 3 — for example, a college student living in a different county or state — and anyone confined in jail but who is otherwise eligible to vote.
For more information, go to vctxelections.org.
