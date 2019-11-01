VICTORIA COUNTY
- Number of people voted Friday: 235
- Number of people voted in person so far: 1,241
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 2,491
- Number of mailed ballots back so far: 1,626
- Total number of people voted so far: 2,867
ELECTION DAY
Early voting has ended. Voters now must cast a ballot from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday at any of county's 35 voting locations. Voters must bring a form of ID to vote in person. Valid forms of identification are a Texas driver’s license, a personal ID card, a U.S. military ID card with a photo or a U.S. passport. Voters can use certain supporting forms of ID if they don’t have one of the acceptable forms, according to the Secretary of State’s website, votetexas.gov. To learn more, email elections@vctx.org or call 361-576-0124.
