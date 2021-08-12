Special Election
- Total eligible voters in city District 3: 12,307
- Number of people voted in person Thursday: 63
- Number of people voted in person so far: 526
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 891
- Number of mailed ballots back so far: 628
- Total number of people voted so far: 1,154
Early voting will continue through Tuesday in the special runoff election for Victoria City Council District 3. Voting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., will be from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays through Aug. 13 and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday to Tuesday.
A photo Id is required to vote in this election.
All residents of voting precincts 21, 25, and 33 who are registered to vote are eligible to vote in this election.
Source: Victoria County Election Administrator’s Office
