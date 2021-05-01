The race for Edna's District 2 City Council seat pits incumbent Wayne Callis against challenger Shanna Brooks.
Callis was born and raised in Edna and is retired from Enterprise Products, a natural gas and crude oil pipeline company, after 43 years of employment, according to the city's website.
Brooks has served as president of Edna's Juneteenth Committee, the Advocate previously reported.
Edna residents are also voting on several proposed amendments to the city's charter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.