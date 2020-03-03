Here are final Victoria County election stories:
Dems select candidate to face Michael Cloud:
Geanie Morrison wins reelection:
Here are final regional election stories:
Incumbent unseated; 2 challengers in Lavaca County commissioner Precinct 3 race head to runoff election
Make sure you take a look at our Election Day photo gallery.
Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primary in Texas, taking #SuperTuesday's second biggest prize. Follow @AP's complete #Election2020 coverage. https://t.co/WJYZ0HaF71— The Associated Press (@AP) March 4, 2020
Victoria County Elections Administrator Margetta Hill cited aging equipment and working with new software with changing programs as reasons for the delay in the final results on election night. At 12:15 a.m., Hill said she was hoping the results would be posted within an hour.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
As of 11:15 p.m., the Victoria County elections office has released results for 15 out of 36 total voting centers. Officials hope to have results out by 12:30 a.m.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Victoria County Republican sheriff candidate Justin Marr says he's ready to continue campaigning if he heads to a runoff on May 26 with candidate Dale Fowler. Early vote totals indicate a runoff is likely. pic.twitter.com/GhSmDQkgs3— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Final DeWitt County election numbers show tax assessor collector incumbent Ashley Mraz winning the nomination with 77.28%. Her challenger Guy Dolan received 18.72%— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Goliad County final polling numbers show a runoff is needed in the race for County Commissioner Precinct 3. - Kirby Brumby: 41.70% - John Creech: 36.98% - Mickey White: 12.26% - Glenn Pitts: 9.06%— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Incumbent Raul "Pinky" Gonzales is the Republican candidate for Refugio County sheriff. Gonzales received 63% of the total vote, while his challenger, Sheldon Wiginton, received 37% of the vote in the Republican primary.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Victoria County’s elections administrator Margetta Hill said she doesn’t expect a significant voter turnout for the primary election Tuesday. https://t.co/KTE18Ce4Xv— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Be sure to read https://t.co/PGKcHwRuUp and Wednesday’s Victoria Advocate for full coverage. Our e-edition, included in the low price of your subscription, features expanded coverage, photo galleries and video. https://t.co/MlA3m8ObbY— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Two candidates hoping to be the Republican nominee for Victoria County tax assessor/collector appear to be headed for a runoff. https://t.co/Joa5FTaxPu— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Early vote totals showed incumbent Gary Burns leading the race for Victoria County Commissioner of Precinct 3 on election night. https://t.co/juDpOiqXbc— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
For Victoria County sheriff, Melissa Rendon-Wasicek secured third place with 567 votes or about 9.7%. In fourth place, Philip Dennis got 172 votes or about 2.9%.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Dale Fowler leads narrowly for Victoria County sheriff in early votes with 2,448 votes or about 45.5% to Justin Marr's 2,664 or about 41.8%.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
The Democratic race for U.S. Congress District 27 between Charlie Jackson, a Corpus Christi businessman, and Ricardo De La Fuente, a California resident who is also running for office in his home state, was too close to call as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday … https://t.co/MWY2CxuaW2— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Kenny Siegel takes lead in early vote totals for Lavaca County Commissioner Precinct 3. With about 49%, he’s not yet safe from avoiding a runoff pic.twitter.com/Q5uDWLnHuf— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) March 4, 2020
Early results are in for the Victoria County commissioner Precinct 3 race. Incumbent Gary Burns has about 59% of the early votes, challenger James Kurth has about 36% and challenger James Soderholtz has the remaining 5%.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Challenger Glenn Martin appears to be leading the Republican nomination over incumbent Johnny E. Belicek and challenger Rodney Fowler for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 3 on Tuesday. https://t.co/twJL7j8R3J— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Victoria County early vote totals are released. Here are the Democratic results. pic.twitter.com/TIRRKAoe5o— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Victoria County early vote totals are in. Here are the Republican results. pic.twitter.com/y5WSIzpIG3— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Morrison snagged 76.6% of early votes reported in Calhoun and Aransas counties while her challenger, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, took the remaining 23.4%. https://t.co/Nq6VLjfGz9— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
The Victoria County elections office has released totals for only two precincts from today with no early vote totals released yet.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Elections administrator Margetta Hill is declining to comment on what is causing delays with early vote totals in Victoria County.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Glenn Martin, Republican candidate for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 3 received 40% of early votes. Incumbent Johnny Belicek received 33% of early votes while Rodney Fowler took 27%.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Incumbent Ashley Mraz appears to be winning the Republican nomination over challenger Guy Dolan for DeWitt County tax assessor/collector on Tuesday. https://t.co/RHTHtqVH2J— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Goliad County Precinct 3 early voting results have incumbent Mickey White polling at 13.15% and challengers Kirby Brumby at 37.37%, John Creech at 40.83% and Glenn Pitts at 8.65%. If a candidate does not receive 50%+1, a runoff will be needed.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Victoria County election workers say they don't have an ETA for totaling early votes, but they are counting.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
With two precincts reporting and no early votes totaled yet, sheriff candidate Dale Fowler leads with 103 votes to Justin Marr who has 95. Melissa Rendon-Wasicek has 32, and Philip Dennis has 4.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Texas Democratic primary voters are divided on who’s best able to beat Trump – 33% t say it’s Biden, 31% say Sanders, with Bloomberg at 19%. https://t.co/14uFWhbAQ4— ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2020
Democratic Victoria County Precinct 10 votes from today are posted but early votes totals are pending. Numbers indicate number of votes. pic.twitter.com/d796J0G37a— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Early voting results in Calhoun and Aransas counties for the House District 30 Republican primary race show longtime Rep. Geanie Morrison in a clear lead, though we're still waiting on four counties to report. pic.twitter.com/Pp8PsqBeyp— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Republican Victoria County Precinct 10 votes from today are posted but early votes totals are pending. Numbers indicate number of votes. pic.twitter.com/6ydgbTHnUr— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Democratic Victoria County Precinct 3 votes from today are posted but early votes totals are pending. pic.twitter.com/XI7lcPWf57— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Republican Victoria County Precinct 3 votes from today are posted but early votes totals are pending. pic.twitter.com/Hx280GhzLI— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
In heated race for Calhoun Co. Commissioner Precinct 3, Joel Behrens is leading in early vote totals with 51%. He’s followed by Wesley Abraham, 35%.— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) March 4, 2020
Victoria County election workers say they are counting early votes and hope to finish within 30 minutes.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Sheldon Wiginton talks about his campaign for Refugio County Sheriff.
We're standing by for the early voting results for the primary races in Victoria County and throughout the Crossroads. We'll be tweeting here and posting on https://t.co/GA7GN7eRLd as results come in. 🗳️🗳️🗳️🗳️— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Polls are now closed in the Crossroads. (But if you're still in line, you can stay in line to cast your ballot.)— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Rep. Geanie Morrison just passed through the Pattie Dodson polling location in Victoria. "Long line," she said, acknowledging a line of about 50 voters.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Here's a map of the #SuperTuesdayResults as of 7:50 pm ET:Biden: North Carolina and VirginiaSanders: Vermont pic.twitter.com/d46MvNQhpI— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 4, 2020
BREAKING: Joe Biden is projected to win the Alabama primary, according to the AP. #SuperTuesdayResults https://t.co/yBM44rOUW7 pic.twitter.com/WcwbUBg2GR— NPR (@NPR) March 4, 2020
About 50 people still in line for voting at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center polling location in Victoria. Polls close at 7 p.m. -- about 30 minutes from closing time.— Victoria Advocate (@Vicadvocate) March 4, 2020
Raul "Pinky" Rodriguez talks about what his priorities will be if he's reelected Refugio County Sheriff.
For a guide to all regional election coverage on Tuesday, click on the following headlines. These stories will be updated as results become available:
Make sure you check back multiple times through the night for the latest news, updates and information from Election Day.
You can also check out Election Central website for the latest news, and catch up on stories you might have missed.
Here's an election day story from Morgan Theophil:
“Tuesday is the day,” said Margetta Hill, Victoria County’s elections administrator. “Get out and vote!”
Registered voters who did not vote early may cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the more than 30 polling centers across the county. Each of the polling locations will offer curbside voting to assist those with disabilities, Hill said.
Victoria County offices up for election include the county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3 and constables for each of the county’s four precincts.
Also, ballots will include state and federal offices up for election, including District 30 state representative, District 27 U.S. representative, U.S. senator and U.S. president. Sample ballots for the Republican ballot and the Democratic ballot are available at victoriaadvocate.com/electioncentral.
Voters are required to provide an acceptable form of photo ID to vote in the election.
Accepted forms of photo ID include a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; a Texas Personal Identification issued by DPS; a Texas Personal Identification Card; a Texas handgun license issued by DPS; a United States military identification card containing your photograph; a United States Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph; and a United States passport.
Across the region, voters should contact their individual elections offices with questions.
