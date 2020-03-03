Here are final Victoria County election stories:

Marr, Fowler headed to runoff election for Victoria County sheriff

Incumbent Burns secures GOP nomination in Victoria County commissioner Precinct 3 race

GOP race for Victoria County tax assessor/collector headed to runoff election

Dems select candidate to face Michael Cloud:

Texas Democrats back California resident for U.S. Congress seat

Geanie Morrison wins reelection:

Morrison earns District House 30 GOP nomination, secures reelection

Here are final regional election stories:

Martin, Belicek heading for runoff for Jackson County commissioner Precinct 3

2 challengers headed to runoff in Goliad commissioner Precinct 3 race

Gonzales is Republican nominee for Refugio County sheriff

Incumbent wins nomination for DeWitt County tax assessor/collector

Incumbent unseated; 2 challengers in Lavaca County commissioner Precinct 3 race head to runoff election

GOP challenger unseats incumbent to become Precinct 3 Calhoun County commissioner

Make sure you take a look at our Election Day photo gallery.

Sheldon Wiginton talks about his campaign for Refugio County Sheriff.

Raul "Pinky" Rodriguez talks about what his priorities will be if he's reelected Refugio County Sheriff.

For a guide to all regional election coverage on Tuesday, click on the following headlines. These stories will be updated as results become available:

4 candidates seek GOP nomination for Victoria County sheriff (w/videos)

3 vying for GOP nomination for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 3

Incumbent, military veteran seek House District 30 nomination in GOP primary

4 tax assessor/collector candidates vie for Victoria County GOP nomination

Crossroads Democrats to pick challenger to incumbent congressman

Average voter turnout expected for primary election

Voters to select nominee for Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 3 race

Incumbent faces challenger for DeWitt County tax assessor/collector seat

3 Goliad residents challenge incumbent for county commissioner Precinct 3

Incumbent faces 2 challengers for Jackson County commissioner Precinct 3

Voters to select GOP nominee for Lavaca County commissioner Precinct 3

Veteran lawmen vie for Refugio County sheriff

Make sure you check back multiple times through the night for the latest news, updates and information from Election Day.

You can also check out Election Central website for the latest news, and catch up on stories you might have missed.

Here's an election day story from Morgan Theophil:

“Tuesday is the day,” said Margetta Hill, Victoria County’s elections administrator. “Get out and vote!”

Registered voters who did not vote early may cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the more than 30 polling centers across the county. Each of the polling locations will offer curbside voting to assist those with disabilities, Hill said.

Victoria County offices up for election include the county sheriff, tax assessor-collector, county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3 and constables for each of the county’s four precincts.

Also, ballots will include state and federal offices up for election, including District 30 state representative, District 27 U.S. representative, U.S. senator and U.S. president. Sample ballots for the Republican ballot and the Democratic ballot are available at victoriaadvocate.com/electioncentral.

Voters are required to provide an acceptable form of photo ID to vote in the election.

Accepted forms of photo ID include a Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety; a Texas Personal Identification issued by DPS; a Texas Personal Identification Card; a Texas handgun license issued by DPS; a United States military identification card containing your photograph; a United States Citizenship Certificate containing your photograph; and a United States passport.

Across the region, voters should contact their individual elections offices with questions.

For a guide to all regional election coverage on Tuesday, click on the following headlines. These stories will be updated as results become available:

4 candidates seek GOP nomination for Victoria County sheriff (w/videos)

3 vying for GOP nomination for Victoria County commissioner Precinct 3

Incumbent, military veteran seek House District 30 nomination in GOP primary

4 tax assessor/collector candidates vie for Victoria County GOP nomination

Crossroads Democrats to pick challenger to incumbent congressman

Average voter turnout expected for primary election

Voters to select nominee for Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 3 race

Incumbent faces challenger for DeWitt County tax assessor/collector seat

3 Goliad residents challenge incumbent for county commissioner Precinct 3

Incumbent faces 2 challengers for Jackson County commissioner Precinct 3

Voters to select GOP nominee for Lavaca County commissioner Precinct 3

Veteran lawmen vie for Refugio County sheriff

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.