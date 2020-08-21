As the nation prepares for a presidential election in the middle of an infectious disease pandemic, the Victoria County Elections Department is reminding eligible voters that if they want to vote by mail, they must apply for a ballot by Oct. 23.
"With potential lines and COVID-19 being a concern for the Nov. 3 General Election, the Victoria County Elections Department urges registered voters 65 years of age or older, and all disabled voters to participate by voting –by-mail," according to a news release from the department.
Texas is one of a handful of states that hasn't expanded the number of people who can vote by mail because of the pandemic. The only Texans who are allowed to vote by mail are those who are 65 years old or older on Election Day; are confined in jail on Election Day but not convicted of a felony offense; have a disability that prevents them from entering a polling location; or will be absent from the county during the early voting period and on Election Day.
People who have not yet voted by mail in a 2020 election, will need to submit a new application to vote by mail in November.
Applications to vote by mail will be accepted now through Oct. 23 so voters can receive their ballot in time for Election Day.
Applications must be received by the county's elections office by the end of the business day on Oct. 23. If the application is postmarked on Oct. 23, it will not be received in time, so voters who want to vote by mail should apply as soon as possible, according to the news release.
Voters can find the application on your county's elections department website or pick up the form in person. Voters can also request that the application be mailed to them at their address.
Applications can also download the application to vote by mail right here:
Once the application is completely filled out, the voter should mail the form to their county's elections office. The Elections Department will begin mailing ballots in early October, according to the news release.
