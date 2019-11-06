The filing period to run for Victoria County offices in the 2020 election begins Saturday and ends Dec. 9.
Victoria County offices up for election include the county sheriff, the tax assessor-collector, county commissioner for Precincts 1 and 3, constables for each of the county’s four precincts and judges of the 24th and 135th judicial districts, said Margetta Hill, the county’s elections administrator.
“It’s going to be an interesting year, because it’s a presidential year, too, so there will be a lot of news coming,” she said. “The elections office will be ready!”
Individuals filing as a Democratic candidate should speak with Pat Tally, chairwoman of the Victoria County Democratic Party.
“I think it’s so important,” Tally said about people filing to run in the 2020 election. “We can’t support Democrat candidates if we don’t have any Democratic candidates, so it’s important to have people work hard and take the first step.”
Tally said she encourages people who plan to file to speak with her and look up information on the Texas Secretary of State website. There are different rules and filing fees for each position.
Individuals filing as a Republican candidate should speak with Bill Pozzi, chairman of the Victoria County Republican Party.
Pozzi said when he ran for public office years ago – he ran for city council in another state, and did not get elected – he was "simply amazed by the process."
"It's really an exciting process and everyone should try it at least once," he said. "It's a very difficult process, but you learn. I encourage people to file and run for office next year."
Individuals planning to run must fill out a campaign finance report and appoint a treasurer before collecting any money toward their campaign, which must be done at the elections office, Hill said.
Multiple people have already formally announced their intent to run for some of the positions that will be on the ballot. Four people – Victoria Police Detective Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, Crossroads peace officer Philip Dennis, Victoria business leader Dale Fowler and Victoria County peace officer Justin Marr – have announced their candidacy for Victoria County sheriff to replace incumbent Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor.
Victoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Rena Scherer has announced her plan to retire at the end of her term after a decades-long career serving Victoria County. Ashley Hernandez, assistant chief deputy in the office, and Richard Williams, a former Victoria County constable, have announced their intent to run for the position.
District Judge Jack Marr has announced his intention to seek reelection in 2020 as district judge of the 24th Judicial District.
The deadline to file is 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
