James Soderholtz wants to bring new leadership to Victoria County’s commissioners court.
In an effort to do so, Soderholtz, 56, has filed to run for the Republican Party nomination for Victoria County commissioner of Precinct 3 in the 2020 election.
“I think it’s time for some new leadership, new visions in this county to take us into the new decade,” he said. “And I think that starts with new people working as our county commissioners.”
Born and raised in Victoria County, Soderholtz said he is a seventh-generation Texan. He said he has thought about running for the job in the past, and feels he is prepared for the job now.
Soderholtz joins the race against incumbent County Commissioner Gary Burns, who was first elected in 2004, and James Kurth, a Victoria native and veteran.
The primary election is March 3.
Soderholtz said with the experience and knowledge he gained during his time working for Victoria County, he is the best candidate for the job. He worked for Victoria County for more than 17 years as a supervisor in the environmental division of the Victoria County Public Health Department.
His years working for the county prepared him for the work of an elected commissioner, he said.
“I’ve seen how things are done. I’ve seen where money gets spent. I’ve seen certain departments that have grown, and I always question ‘why’ on things, which is important,” he said.
Soderholtz's family owns a part of the McFaddin Ranch, which has given him the opportunity to hone his management and financial skills.
“I think as I have helped run our family business, we run on an extremely tight budget, and I feel the county can run on a tight budget also,” he said. “We are spending people’s tax dollars, and the people in the county want to know where their tax dollars are being spent.”
Soderholtz said he keeps up with news of county spending and as an elected official would help bring accountability and transparency to county operations.
“I’d like to improve our spending and question each decision we make before we spend,” he said. “We have to be transparent about where our tax dollars are spent and spend wisely.”
