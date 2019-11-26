Gracie Sosa Mendoza is ready to return to serving Victoria County.
Mendoza, 52, has filed as a Republican to run for Victoria County tax assessor-collector in the 2020 elections.
“It’s always been a dream, a goal of mine, to be the tax assessor for Victoria County,” she said. “I love working with the public, and I believe I have the experience for the job.”
Mendoza works as sergeant of criminal investigations for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Though it’s been an important and rewarding job, she said she’s ready for the “change of scenery” from working in law enforcement.
“Crime will always be there, just like taxes will,” she said. “Both are very important work, but I’m ready to go back to serving Victoria County.”
Prior to her career in law enforcement, Mendoza worked for Victoria County, serving as a deputy clerk under the current tax assessor-collector, Rena Scherer, for six and a half years. As deputy clerk, she said she became experienced in all aspects of the office, including motor vehicle registrations, licenses, property assessments and collections.
Mendoza said Scherer took her under her wing and opened the door for her to work for Victoria County. The lasting impact the job had on her makes her want to run for the position, she said.
“Once you work for the tax office, you don’t ever forget it,” she said. “Because I loved it, a lot of people would tell me I needed to run, but out of respect for Ms. Scherer, I’d never run against her.”
Scherer has announced her plan to retire in 2020 after her decadeslong career serving Victoria County. Alongside Mendoza, Ashley Hernandez and Richard Williams are also seeking the Republican nomination for the office.
Mendoza said Scherer’s shoes will be hard to fill. She said when she told Scherer she wanted to run, she “wished me the best and said she has no doubt that I would be able to do the job.”
Following her years at the tax office, Mendoza said, she began her career in law enforcement at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, where she served as a detention officer for 10 years. She said she attended the Victoria College Police Academy in 2007 and graduated as valedictorian of her class.
Mendoza worked with the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office until starting as a patrol deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in 2011. She was later promoted to narcotics investigator and then to sergeant of criminal investigations.
In all she does, Mendoza said, she works to treat others with respect. If elected, she said she will look forward to doing her best work each day alongside the others who serve in Victoria County.
“I feel like I’ve worked hard all my life to earn respect; I give everyone the respect they need in return,” she said. “I plan to do my best and give this job my all to the best of my ability.”
