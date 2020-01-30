Crossroads residents have poured more than $60,000 into the campaigns of candidates seeking several key Victoria County offices.
More than half of that figure, based on the most recent financial reports, has gone to support the campaign of business leader Dale Fowler, who is vying to replace outgoing Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor.
"I'm overwhelmed by the generosity of the citizens of Victoria County and how they are willing to support candidates they believe in," Fowler said. "It's humbling."
All candidates in the upcoming election were required to file campaign financial reports by Jan. 15 that detail their contributions and expenditures.
Four candidates are running to be Victoria County’s next sheriff. In September, President Donald Trump nominated O’Connor as U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Texas and he was later confirmed by the Senate for the position.
Fowler, who serves as president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., has garnered the most in contributions, raising more than $38,100. Fowler, whose report lists contributions and expenditures made between Oct. 15 and the end of the year, has spent about $17,000 on his campaign.
Justin Marr, a longtime Victoria County peace officer, has raised about $10,500 and spent about $7,900, according to his report. Marr’s report lists contributions and expenditures made between Nov. 12 and the end of the year.
Victoria Police Detective Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, who is aiming to be the county’s first female sheriff, has raised about $7,300 and has spent about $7,700. Rendon-Wasicek’s report lists contributions and expenditures made between Aug. 31 and Jan. 14.
Sheriff candidate Philip Dennis did not file a report with the Victoria County Election’s Office as of Thursday.
Three candidates are seeking office to serve as Victoria County commissioner for Precinct 3, including incumbent Commissioner Gary Burns. Burns has raised $1,500 and spent about $1,200, according to his Jan. 15 report, which lists all his contributions and expenditures during this election cycle.
Military veteran and Victoria native James Kurth has raised about $2,100 in contributions, and has spent about $13,800, according to his report. Kurth’s report lists contributions and expenditures between Oct. 11 and Jan. 10.
James Soderholtz, a former Victoria County employee, did not file a report with the Victoria County Election’s Office as of Thursday.
Four candidates are seeking the office of Victoria County tax assessor-collector, after longtime incumbent Rena Scherer announced her plan to retire at the end of her term.
Ashley Hernandez, assistant chief deputy in the tax office, has raised about $2,200 in contributions and has spent about $9,300. Her report lists contributions and expenditures between Dec. 1 and Jan. 13.
According to David Hagan’s report, which includes contributions and expenditures made between Dec. 9 and Dec. 31, he has raised $2,200 in contributions and did not list any expenditures. Hagan is a former Victoria City Council member.
Gracie Sosa Mendoza, who currently works as sergeant of criminal investigations for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and formerly served as a deputy clerk under Scherer, has raised $100 in contributions and has spent about $2,700. Mendoza’s report lists contributions and expenditures between Nov. 20 and Jan. 14.
Former county constable Richard Williams, who is also seeking the position, did not file a report with the Victoria County Election’s Office as of Thursday.
In a state election, Victoria veteran Vanessa Hicks-Callaway is running against incumbent State Rep. Geanie Morrison to represent Texas House District 30. Hicks-Callaway has received about $1,100 in contributions and has spent about $580, according to her report, which includes contributions and expenditures between July 1 and Dec. 31.
Morrison has raised about $69,700 in contributions, according to her most recent report, which includes contributions and expenditures made between July 1 and Dec. 31. In that time frame, she has spent about $44,800.
Candidates are required to file finance reports again 30 days and eight days before the March 3 primary election.
