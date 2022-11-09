LJ Francis defeated Victor Perez to win the State Board of Education’s second district seat, with only 1,665 votes separating the two candidates, unofficial results show.

Francis, the Republican nominee and an engineer, took 50.2% of the vote with 649 of 649 precincts reporting, while Perez, the Democratic nominee and executive director of the Pharr Economic Development Corp., took 49.8%.

Francis declared victory on Facebook Wednesday morning.

“Thank you for the families that have called, send prayers, well wishes and offered kind words,” he wrote on Facebook. “Most importantly we are ready to work for you!!!”

However, Perez has not yet conceded, posting that “No winner has been declared yet“ on his campaign Facebook page early Wednesday afternoon.

It is technically still possible for the 1,665-vote margin to change, since ballots from U.S. citizens abroad and military members, and corrected mail-in ballots and provisional ballots, can still be received until Nov. 14, according to Assistant Secretary of State for Communications Sam Taylor.

The existing margin is well within what’s needed for the Perez campaign to be able to request the Texas Secretary of State’s office for a recount. There is no indication that Perez is considering that step, but his campaign did not respond to multiple interview requests from the Victoria Advocate on Wednesday.

Taylor said campaigns usually wait until after the local canvass of votes to request a recount, which can happen between 10-14 days after Election Day.

If Francis’s victory is certified, he would flip the District 2 seat from Democratic to Republican control, making it the only seat on the 15 member board to switch parties in the 2022 election. The GOP held a 9-6 majority going into Election Day.

The district stretches along the Gulf Coast from the U.S.-Mexico border up to Wharton County, and also includes Victoria, Refugio, Calhoun, Jackson and Matagorda counties in the Crossroads.

The incumbent Democrat, Ruben Cortez, ran for the Texas House of Representatives District 37 seat this year before narrowly losing the primary in a May runoff.

Francis’ campaign urged voters to stand up to “woke liberals,” and repeatedly attacked what he described as critical race theory, maintaining that the academic framework was being taught in Texas classrooms under the guise of social and emotional learning.

He also said he would support expanding industry-based certification programs in Texas schools, and that he would give parents “a seat at the table.”

Francis was endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott in August.

Perez focused on his experience in education as an educator, coach, and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school district school board member, and said he would to support teachers if elected.

Both the Perez and Francis campaigns received tens of thousands of dollars of financial support from billionaire-backed political action committees, including ones with funding traced to Jim Walton, an Arkansas heir to the Walmart fortune, and Reed Hastings, the Californian CEO of Netflix.