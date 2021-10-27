Joint Special Election
- Total Voters in Victoria County 55,441
Early voting
- In person Wednesday: 309
- In Person to date: 2,120
- Total ballots mailed to date: 2,745
- Ballots mailed Wednesday: 0
- Ballots returned to date: 1,768
- Total votes cast: 3,888
Early voting will continue through Friday. Early voting hours and locations: Thursday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., VISD administration building and Liberty Campus; Friday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Liberty campus. Early voting is also held daily at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center during the same hours listed above.
Election day is Nov. 2
For more information, contact the Elections Office at 576-0124 or email elections@vctx.org.
Source: Victoria County Elections Office
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.