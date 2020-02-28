Numbers to date
REPUBLICAN
- Number of people voted Friday: 911
- Number of people voted in person so far: 4,284
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 1,974
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 1,472
- Total number of people voted so far: 5,756
DEMOCRAT
- Number of people voted Friday: 319
- Number of people voted in person so far: 1,038
- Number of ballots mailed so far: 896
- Number of mailed ballots returned so far: 565
- Total number of people voted so far: 1,603
ELECTION DAY
- Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3.
- In Texas, you must bring a form of ID to vote in person.
- Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, personal ID card, license to carry a handgun, U.S. military ID, U.S. citizenship certificate or U.S. passport.
- For more information call the Victoria County elections administration office at 361-576-0124 or go to its website at vctxelections.org.
