Incumbent Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett defeated Democratic challenger Mary Ellen “Princess” Flores on Tuesday.
Bennett, 69 and a Republican, took about 57% of the vote, according to unofficial final results, which were released at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Flores, 60, took the remaining 43%.
“We’re happy it turned out the way it did and we have a good court to work with now and we cleaned out some of the people that didn’t need to be there anymore,” Bennett said on Tuesday. “We’re very happy and we look forward to the next four years.”
Bennett was elected into office in 2018. Before that, he worked in law enforcement and had 25 years of business experience.
Bennett said he now plans to continue to build the Goliad County economy.
“Balanced budgets and building the economic platform for Goliad. That’s why we started and that’s why we ran again,” Bennett said after winning the election Tuesday.
Bennett’s priorities include focusing on bringing in new business, maintaining a balanced budget, increasing the value of the county, increasing county pay where it is needed, lowering taxes and increasing law enforcement.
Since he took office, Bennett has passed four balanced budgets and has worked with the Coleto Creek Power Plant landlords to try to bring new industry to Goliad, he said.
The power plant is expected to create a tax revenue shortfall of $1.15 million in the county when it closes in 2027. During his time in office, the county had already made up the shortfall, he said.
“Thank you so much to the voters of Goliad for supporting us and we look forward to serving them,” Bennett said. “We appreciate it.”
Flores has worked in the county and district clerk office for more than 40 years and was encouraged to run by the community before she retires from the clerk’s office this year. She had hoped if she was elected her experience and knowledge would unite the county to meet its goals.
“It’s real hard for a Democrat to win in Goliad County,” she said. “But I feel we ran a good race, a clean race, and I want to thank whoever voted for me.”
Flores wished Bennett and the commissioners the best of luck running the county and hopes they do what is best for residents, especially with the looming closure of the Coleto Creek plant.
If she had been elected county judge, she said she would have focused on creating a collaborative environment between the various government offices and the people of the county, working toward what’s best for the county, she said. She also would have looked to promote the county more to increase tourist tax revenue.
Bennett begins his second term on Jan. 1.