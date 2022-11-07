Incumbent Mike Bennet and challenger Mary Ellen "Princess" Flores are facing off Tuesday in the race to serve as Goliad County judge.
Bennett, a Republican, was first elected into office in 2018. Before that, he worked in law enforcement and had 25 years in business experience.
If re-elected, Bennett said he would continue and finish the work he started when he was first elected. Among his priorities include focusing on bringing in new business, maintaining a balanced budget, increasing the value of the county, increasing county pay where it is needed, lower taxes and increase law enforcement.
Since he took office, Bennett has passed four balanced budgets and has worked with the Coleto Creek Power Plant landlords to try to bring new industry to Goliad.
The power plant is expected to create a tax revenue shortfall of $1.15 million in the county when it closes in 2027. During his time in office, the county has already made up the shortfall, he said.
"We're making great progress," Bennett said.
Flores, a Democrat, has more worked in the Goliad County and District Clerk Office for more than 40 years. She was encouraged to run by the community before she retires from the clerk's office this year. She hopes that experience and knowledge will bring the county together to meet its goals.
Flores has worked in the clerk's office since graduating high school. If elected, she feels she has the knowledge and relationships to bring the various county government agencies together to bridge the divide.
"Right now, the entities are not cooperating. They're not for some reason or another. They're not communicating with each other where they are working as a team," she said. "That's something that needs to be done."
Among the other issues Flores facing the county are given its history, Goliad County needs to promote itself more to bring in tourist tax revenue. She also plans to form advisory committees to figure out the best way to continue to address the county's budget and attract new business challenges.
“They know me. I was born and raised there, and I know that I’ve always tried to work for the people,” Flores said. “As a community, I hope that they will vote for me and together we will work as a team so we can all see a difference in the county and county government.”
The winner will take office Jan. 1.