Incumbent Goliad County Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards fended off write-in candidate Derrick O'Neal on Tuesday, securing another four years in office.
Edwards, 68, of Goliad County, took about 60.9% of the election’s votes while challenger O’Neal, 45, of La Bahia, took the remaining 39.1% of votes.
“The voters supported me like I hoped they would,” said Edwards, a former employee at Coleto Creek Power Station who was first elected in 2016. “I plan to keep on doing what I’m doing for the next four years.”
Edwards was watching the national election results roll in at home Tuesday night and put thank you signs on top of his campaign signs throughout Goliad after the county’s final voting results were released.
“I always do that after the election,” he said. “Luckily, I’ve gotten to use them a lot.”
Edwards said his main goal is to finish rebuilding roads for his precinct During the last four years, he said he has rebuilt 12½ of the 56 road miles and split the cost of equipment with other commissioners to conserve funds.
He said he also wants to get better control of the county’s spending and finances.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Edwards said. “We don’t have a lot in reserves and we’ve got to slow down the spending of our reserves and start trying to build them up because you never know what is going to happen down the road.”
Early voting results were not reported in Goliad County until about three hours after the polls closed in Texas.
Elections Administrator Mary Ellen Flores said ballots with write-in candidates had to be counted and verified by hand, which led to a delay in reporting.
Final voting tallies were released at about 11 p.m.
