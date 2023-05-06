Goliad County voters approved propositions to fund school district and city improvements and picked new city officials Saturday.
Voters in the school district election approved a $75 million bond proposition with 56% of voters supporting it.
"We are thrilled with the outcome of the vote and thankful to the voters for passing this measure," Superintendent Holly Lyon said in a statement Saturday night. "This is an important moment for our district and our community. The support we received for the bond measure shows that our community is committed to providing our students with the resources they need to succeed."
Lyon said the bond measure, which was the result of years of planning and community input, will fund numerous school district improvements:
- Upgrades and repairs to school buildings, including new roofing and HVAC systems, as well as the installation of energy-saving technologies.
- Improvements to school safety and security systems, including the installation of enhanced fire suppression and security features at each campus.
- Investment in new programs and resources to support student success, including increased access to mental health services, college and career readiness/vocational programs, and better academic learning spaces.
- Construction of a new middle school campus for 375 students as well as repurposing the current middle school to an early childhood center for primary learners.
In the school district election, voters also picked new board members for districts 1, 2 and 4.
In District 1, Daniel San Miguel took 52.8%% of the vote, defeating Corey Pedeville, who had 47.2%%.
In District 2, Jason Howard got 62.4%%, beating Paul San Miguel's 37.6%.
And in District 4, Mac Odem, with 68.9%, defeated Tim Collins' 31.1%.
In Goliad's municipal election, voters picked three at-large aldermen from a pool of six candidates to serve on the City Council.
Jimmy Garcia, Luis J. Rodriguez and Robin Alaniz were elected. Candidates Arturo “Art” Garza, Lorinda Rangel and Eunice K. Chi were not elected.
Voters also approved a proposition to reauthorize a 0.25% sales tax for the maintenance and repair of city streets. The proposition passed with 65.2% of voters supporting it.