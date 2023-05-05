Goliad County voters will consider a $75 million bond proposition in Saturday's election.
If approved, the Goliad Independent School District bond would fund numerous new educational facilities.
The bond would fund numerous improvements for elementary, middle and high school students.
Renovations and improvements would be made to the district's elementary school.
A middle school would be repurposed as an early childhood campus, and a new middle school building would be constructed.
Finally, a tech center and cafeteria would be added at the high school.
Also up for vote are school board candidates in districts 1, 2 and 4.
In District 1, Core Pedeville is challenging incumbent Daniel San Miguel.
In District 2, Paul San Miguel is running against incumbent Jason Howard.
And in District 4, candidates Tim Collins and Mac Odem are seeking the office.
Also Saturday, Goliad voters will head to the polls to pick three at-large aldermen.
Also on the ballot for city voters is a proposition to reauthorize a 0.25% sales tax for the maintenance and repair of city streets.