Incumbent Mickey White and three other Goliad County residents are vying for the Goliad County Commissioner Precinct 3 nomination.
Kirby Brumby, the county’s current sheriff, said he believes he can make better decisions on the court for the constituents because of his 16 years of attending commissioner meetings. He plans to take a look at the ad valorem tax, which is set at its maximum.
John Creech wants to better the court’s standards of operation as county commissioner, and he plans to do that through his experience with community courts and budgets.
Glenn Pitts, a manager at Goliad Auto Parts, said he wants to step up and make the county a better place while serving as a county commissioner.
White said that if reelected he wants to continue his work on the court as a hands-on commissioner, and he wants to see the success of Goliad County continue.
The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.
