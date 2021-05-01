The Hallettsville School Board had two positions contested for Saturday's election.
For Place 2, Holly Holik Cliffe is challenging incumbent Billy Gerke and for Place 3, Jess Davenport is challenging incumbent Marna Klimitchek.
In the Place 3 race, Davenport said he wants to represent his children, the children of those employees who work for him at Pro Field Services and others in the district. Klimitchek said she will look into how the old gym space will be replaced.
In the Place 2 race, Gerke said he supported the teacher salary increases during the prior cycle. Looking forward, he said he wants to provide the best technology, facilities, educational experience, health and safety for kids.
Cliffe said she wants to be there for kids academics-wise and sports-wise, promoting fairness no matter their socio-economic status. As a registered nurse and assistant director of nurses, she has also had to deal with the pandemic, an issue she said is important in schools too.
