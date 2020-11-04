Victoria County residents who were anxiously awaiting the final results on Election Day were left waiting for the totals until the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The unofficial final results were released just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, though elections officials had predicted they would be released around 10 p.m. on election night.
The issues that caused the delay were unfortunate, said Margetta Hill, the county’s elections administrator, because the day had started out smooth.
“We were excited because things were running so well, but then there was a hiccup along with our aging machines that changed all of that,” Hill said Wednesday.
The significant number of votes that had been cast early played a part in making Election Day operations run smoothly, Hill said. Minor machine issues did come up early in the day on Election Day, but all problems were resolved quickly.
The early voting results, which represent votes that were cast early and most of the votes by mail, were released right about 7 p.m., shortly after the polls closed.
Still, a hardware complication threw a wrench into the mix after the polls closed, Hill said.
In short, the system that the elections officials use to tally the final numbers was having an issue reading the information from the voting machines, Hill said.
A support person with company that provided the vote read machines was present on Tuesday night to help with any problems, but Hill said “things were happening that even she didn’t know,” and the staff had to wait as the support person made an hours-long phone call to get the issue resolved.
Complications related to both elections software and hardware caused a similar delay during the primary election in March. That night, the unofficial final results were released around 1 a.m., also hours later than expected.
In the week following that election, the county elections commission met with Victoria County commissioners to address the reasons for the delay, and Hill left with several steps to take to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.
However, Hill said Wednesday that because the problems during this election were again driven by the old equipment, “this will continue to happen until we get machines replaced.”
“This is what the election software people are telling us,” she said.
Heidi Easley, Victoria County clerk and member of the election commission, said Wednesday that she knows the equipment is old, and “new equipment isn’t cheap.”
“It is a frequent request to update the equipment, it’s just finding the funds available in the budget,” she said.
George Matthews, a former longtime elections administrator with Victoria County, estimated after the primary election that replacing the voting machines would cost the county at least $1 million.
Ultimately, Hill said Wednesday that preventing similar delays during future elections comes down to the county allocating the funds for new equipment.
“It’s up to the commissioners,” Hill said. “I can tell them what our problems are, but it’s up to them.”
County Judge Ben Zeller couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.
Although the unofficial final results weren’t available until much later than planned, Hill said residents’ participation in the election was “great to see.”
In total, 34,408 Victoria County residents, about 60.7% of all registered voters, cast ballots in the election, according to the most recent numbers from the elections office, which were updated about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“That’s a great turnout,” Hill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.