Three people have filed so far for the Republican party nomination Victoria County offices up for election in 2020, said Bill Pozzi, the Victoria County Republican Party chairman.
James Kurth has filed to run for Victoria County Precinct 3 county commissioner. Kurth is a Victoria native and military veteran.
Ashley Hernandez has filed for tax assessor-collector. The current tax assessor-collector, Rena Scherer, announced she plans to retire at the end of her term after a decades-long career serving Victoria County. Hernandez has worked in the tax assessor’s office since 2006.
Business leader Dale Fowler has filed to run for Victoria County sheriff. Fowler has spent much of his life in the private sector where he serves as president of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., and has accumulated decades of experience in law enforcement as a reserve deputy.
Also, Pozzi said State Rep. Geanie W. Morrison has filed to run for reelection to Texas House District 30. Morrison is a Victoria native and began her first session in 1999. She is serving her 11th term in the state legislature.
Pat Tally, the Victoria County Democratic Party chairwoman, said Wednesday no one had formally filed with her yet to run as a Democrat.
The filing period ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
