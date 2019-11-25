On the day before Joel Behrens turned 16, he showed up at the Precinct 3 commissioner’s office in Calhoun County and asked former commissioner Wayne Lindsey to put him to work.
“Sure enough, the next day I turned 16 and he hired me,” he said. “I was real blessed to have people take me under their wing and teach me what they knew at that time.”
During the next few years, Behrens learned about the asphalt system, road maintenance, equipment repair and drainage and gained hands-on experience he has used throughout his career, he said.
Now, the 57-year-old, self-described farm boy is seeking the Republican nomination for the Precinct 3 commissioner seat to give back.
After leaving his job with the county, he worked in the civil construction industry and held managerial roles before Alcoa Corp. offered him a job as a heavy equipment operator at its Point Comfort facility, where he has worked for more than 20 years.
Behrens said residents have asked him to run for the commissioner seat in the past, and he finally decided to put his name on the ballot because he has watched roads in the precinct deteriorate over the years. If he is elected, maintaining the roads, rebuilding roads where necessary and modifying the ditches to handle new development would be among his highest priorities.
“Right now, (the roads) are not being maintained the way they need to be maintained,” he said. “Under Mr. Lindsey, Precinct 3 had the best roads and everybody always talked about the roads out here. That is where we need to get back to ... and when we get there, we need to know how to maintain them and keep them that way.”
Behrens also wants to prioritize open communication with residents by implementing an information system within his precinct that keeps residents informed and updated on projects and goals so they can provide feedback.
“I’m not a politician. I am just a taxpayer like everybody else, but I really feel like our taxpayer dollars can be spent more effectively,” he said. “I feel like (I’m) a common old farm boy with the experience to make the repairs and work ethic.”
Residents looking to get to know Behrens can reach him at 361-920-2172 or visit his campaign Facebook page at Elect Joel Behrens for Commissioner Calhoun County Precinct 3.
As of Friday, two other Republicans have filed for the seat: Wesley Abraham and incumbent Clyde Syma.
