Victoria voters in District 3 will choose between Chad Hall and Duane Crocker to represent them on City Council during the Aug. 21 special runoff election.
Why is this election happening?
After being reelected to represent District 3 in May, Jeff Bauknight filed to run for mayor, forfeiting his City Council seat. Bauknight won his mayoral election during a July special election, where five candidates also ran to replace him on City Council.
Candidates have to earn more than 50% of the votes to win an election. During the July election, none of the District 3 candidates won more than 50%. Crocker, who led with 41.5% of the votes, and Hall, with just over 22.9% of the votes, will face off in the Aug. 21 special runoff election.
Who are the two candidates?
Born and raised in Victoria, Crocker has practiced law in Victoria for 26 years and serves as general counsel for the Victoria County Navigation District. He said his top priority as a councilman will be responsible and effective use of taxpayer dollars.
Hall, the general manager of Regional Steel Products, previously worked in human resources for the city. Hall said his first priority as a councilman would be to "go in and learn." He also wants to bring a team-building leadership style and build a bridge between constituents and city staff.
Who can vote in this election?
Only voters registered to vote in Precincts 21, 25 and 33 can vote in this election. Voters can find their precinct number listed on their voter registration certificate next to their year of birth.
When is early voting?
Early voting begins Aug. 4 and ends Aug. 17. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day with some exceptions. Polls are closed on Saturdays and Sundays during early voting. On the last two days of early voting, Aug. 16 and Aug. 17, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Only one polling location will be open for early voting — the Patti Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Classroom A.
Can I vote by mail?
To be eligible to vote by mail you must meet one of these requirements:
- 65 years of age or older
- Disability preventing you from entering a polling location
- Confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense
- Absent from the county during the early voting period and on the day of the election.
If you qualify, you have until Aug. 10 to apply for a ballot-by-mail. If you applied for an annual application ballot by mail, your ballot will be sent to you automatically and could arrive any time starting next week.
Ballots can be returned by mail any time from now until the day of the election. They can only be delivered by hand on the day of the election, Aug. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.