After taking an early lead, Republican Ashley Hernandez won the Victoria County's tax assessor-collector race with a strong support from voters.  

Hernandez, 35, received about 74.7% of votes while her Democratic challenger Jane Bernal, 62, took the remaining 25.3%, according to unofficial final voting results for Victoria County.

Hernandez has spent more than a decade with the office she hopes to lead, and her current title is assistant chief deputy of the motor vehicle department. Bernal previously worked for the county government as an assistant chief court clerk with the justice of the peace court, and worked for 26 years with both Victoria and Bloomington school districts. Both are seeking to succeed longtime tax assessor-collector Rena Scherer, who is retiring at the end of her term.

“I’m just very grateful and thankful that everyone realized that I was the strongest candidate for this position,” Hernandez said Tuesday after the early vote tallies were posted.

Hernandez said if she is officially elected, she plans to enhance the office’s customer service and provide extra convenience for customers while creating a friendly and warm environment.

Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member.

DishitLikeLish
Lish Hugsgrizzlybears

Why did the front page of Victoria Advocate and the Crossroads Today KAVU have Jane as the runner up??? As of 2:41pm 11/4/2020.

