The city of Victoria will have a special election on July 3. Residents of Victoria will vote for a new mayor as well as a new representative for District 3 on City Council.
Who can vote?
All residents of the city of Victoria can vote in the mayoral election, but only residents of District 3 can vote in the City Council race.
District 3 encompasses the northern part of the city. It's stretches from Ben Jordan Street in the south, cutting across Sam Houston and East Magruder drives to north along U.S. 77. A copy of the precinct maps can be found on the city of Victoria website at victoriatx.gov.
Do I need an ID to vote?
You must provide some form of photo identification to vote. Acceptable forms of identification include:
- Texas Driver License
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Department of Public Safety
- Texas Personal Identification Card
- Texas Handgun License
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person's photograph
- United States Citizenship Certification containing the person's photograph
- United States Passport
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certification, for voters aged 18-69 the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before. Anyone 70 years or older can use any of the listed identifications that have expired for any length of time, as long as it is otherwise valid.
If a voter does not possess one of the identification forms listed above and cannot reasonably obtain such identification, the voter may sign a reasonable impediment declaration and present a copy or original of one of the following supporting documents:
- A government document showing the voters name and address, including the voter's voter registration certificate
- Current utility bill
- Bank statement
- Government check
- Paycheck
- A certified domestic birth certificate or document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter's identity.
The address on an acceptable photo identification or supporting document, does not have to match the voter's address on the list of registered voters.
Can I vote by mail?
To be eligible to vote by mail, you must be:
- 65 years old or older by election day;
- Have a disability which prevents you from entering a polling location;
- Be confined in jail but not convicted of a felony offense;
- Or be absent from the county during the early voting period and on the day of the election.
Applications to vote by mail can be picked up from the elections office, 2805 N. Navarro St. Suite 500, or found online at vctxelections.org. Applications must be received by the elections office by June 22. Once early voting begins on June 16, applications can only be returned by mail.
If you have applied for an annual application for a ballot by mail, your ballot should've automatically been mailed to you during the week of June 7.
When is early voting?
Early voting will begin Wednesday and end June 29. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Saturdays and Sundays, when polls will be closed, and Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29, when polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will only be one location, the Patti Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St, Classroom A, open for early voting.
Who is on my ballot?
Every voter citywide will have the opportunity to vote for their new mayor. The candidates on the ballot are Jeff Bauknight, David Crook and Emett Alvarez.
Voters in District 3 will also be asked to vote for a new City Council member to represent them. The candidates on the ballot are Aaron Franco, Duane Crocker, Joe Geistman, Lee Andrew Cantu and Chad Austin Hall.
You can find sample ballots on the elections office website, vctxelections.org.
Will there be a runoff election?
Winners must have a majority of the vote, or more than 50%, to win an election. If no candidate in a race receives more than 50% of the vote, then a runoff election will be held for the two candidates with the most votes.
If a runoff election is required for either race, the city has set a proposed date of August 21.
