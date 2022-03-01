Five Republicans and three Democrats are vying for their parties' nominations to serve as District 27's next U.S. congressman.
The office is held by Rep. Michael Cloud, who took office in 2018. Cloud is a Republican from Victoria who previously served as the county's Republican chairman.
Republicans
Cloud faces four Republican challengers in Tuesday's primary election — Andrew Alvarez, Chris Mapp, A.J. Louderback and Eric Mireles.
Alvarez is a Victoria native who wants to reform immigration to make the process faster, supports the Second Amendment, legalizing marijuana and securing the southern border.
Mapp is a Port O'Connor businessman who supports the Second Amendment and former President Donald Trump.
Louderback is the former sheriff of Jackson County with more than 40 years law enforcement experience. He supports border protection and the Second Amendment.
Mireles was born in Robstown and has worked in executive management, business development, and consultancy. He grew up in a multi-generation, multi-family household where he learned the importance of family values and community involvement.
Democrats
The Republican candidate who receives their party's nomination Tuesday will face one of three Democratic candidates in the November general election.
Anthony J. Tristan was born in Corpus Christi. He has worked in the investment industry, hospitality industry and currently is a small business owner as a financial consultant. Tristan wants to improve voter accessibility and build better communities.
Maclovio Perez Jr. was born in McAllen. He is passionate about people, the environment and fair taxes.
Victor Melgoza is a retired Corpus Christi physician and veteran who believes in upholding the Constitution.
