Republican incumbent Phil Stephenson is facing Democrat Joey Cardenas III and Libertarian Michael L. Miller for state representative District 85.
Stephenson has represented District 85 since January 2013. He has been a practicing CPA since 1976 and was Wharton County Republican chair and precinct chair, according to the Texas House website.
The Advocate previously reported that Stephenson had a legislative victory in the 86th Legislature with House Bill 191, which establishes a statewide collection program for dangerous agricultural chemicals.
The state representative District 85 includes Jackson and Wharton counties, and a portion of Fort Bend County.
Texas representatives take office at the start of the 87th session of the Texas Legislature on Jan. 12.
Cardenas, of Louise, has been a public school educator for more than 25 years, according to his website. For Cardenas, the main issues are education, tax relief, rural development and agricultural innovation.
Cardenas does not believe in raising taxes to fund the needs of school districts, and he does not believe in “high-stakes testing,” which he calls a “money-making business.”
He also wants to promote healthier green farming and alternative farming methods, such as indoor and vertical farming.
Miller, of Richmond, works for Amazon, according to his website. His priorities are lowering property taxes, agriculture, gun rights, civil liberties, legalizing marijuana and education.
Miller wants to support farm bill program provisions, crop insurance and risk management strategies to increase aid at the local level.
He believes the means to defend oneself is an inherent human right that should not be reinterpreted by any governing authority.
He is against incarceration of those who commit victimless crimes, and he wants to end marijuana prohibition. He also believes school taxes should not be reliant on personal property taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.