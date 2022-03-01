Incumbent Calhoun County Commissioner Vernon Lyssy won the Republican party's nomination by a wide margin Tuesday night.
Lyssy soundly defeated challenger Steven Tschatschula, according to unofficial election results.
With all the precincts reporting, Lyssy took 86.4% of the vote to Tschatschula's 13.6%.
Lyssy will advance to the November general election and will not have an opponent from the Democratic Party.
Lyssy initially ran and won as a Democrat in 2018 for the county commissioners office. He has since switched parties and is now running as a Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.