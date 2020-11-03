Incumbent Danny Garcia and challenger Kenneth Wells are facing off in the race to serve as Victoria County Commissioner of Precinct 1 on Tuesday.
Garcia, a Democrat, was first elected into office in 2012. Before that, he worked for the Texas Department of Transportation for more than 30 years, where he said he gained vital experience overseeing people, projects and budgets.
If reelected, Garcia said he would continue to be aggressive and persistent in seeking grants to help fund projects, something he said he's able to do thanks to the relationships he has with TxDOT and other industry partners. Since he took office, Garcia said he's helped bring in more than $14 million in grants for Precinct 1 alone.
During his years in office, Garcia said he's proved that he cares about more than ensuring upkeep for roads in the precinct. Among accomplishments he's most proud of, Garcia pointed to his role in expanding the Crossroads Area Veteran Center; his efforts to create Hope Meadows, a subdivision in Bloomington for residents who were struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Harvey; and more.
“I not only have the background, the knowledge and the experience, most importantly, I have the passion to want to be your county commissioner,” he said recently.
Wells, a Republican, has more than 22 years of experience as a Victoria County sheriff's deputy. That work has given him the opportunity to work directly with a wide-range of county residents, he said, something that prepares him well to step into a new role as a county commissioner.
“Public service is something that I'm used to,” he said recently.
If elected, Wells said he would prioritize increasing transparency and accessibility by creating a Precinct 1-specific website that would serve as a one-stop spot for all things regarding Precinct 1. Residents of the precinct “deserve a commissioner with an open-door policy,” he said.
Among other priorities, he said he would address the arsenic in the drinking water in Placedo and Bloomington; bring a senior activity center to the precinct; create a leadership academy that would place high school seniors and college students in internship positions that align with their chosen major; and create an offender reentry program to help former offenders transition back into the community.
Wells ran against Garcia in the 2016 election as well, but lost after earning about 40% of the vote. He also sought the Democratic nomination in 2012 in a six-person race, again losing to Garcia.
The winner will take office Jan. 1.
