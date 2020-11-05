Incumbent Sheriff Carl Bowen beat his challenger Jeff “Rooster” Thompson in the race for the DeWitt County sheriff’s office.
Tuesday, Bowen took about 78.3% of the votes in the county, and challenger Thompson took about 9.7%.
Bowen, a Republican, has served as DeWitt County sheriff since 2017. He said he wants to continue his work of training county deputies, if reelected.
He has worked in law enforcement for 27 years and is pursuing a master’s degree in applied criminology.
His top priority is building up the department and leaving it better than when he stepped into the position for the next generation.
Thompson, who ran as a write-in candidate, has served in law enforcement for two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.