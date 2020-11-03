Incumbent Goliad County Precinct 1 Commissioner Kenneth Edwards and write-in candidate Derrick O'Neal were both knocking on doors ahead of Election Day, hoping to secure enough votes for a victory.
Edwards is a 68-year-old Republican who was first elected in 2016 after he retired from his job at the Coleto Creek Power Station.
"I've got a pretty good feeling it is going to go the right way for me," he said. "Everybody has told me they're happy with what I'm doing."
O'Neal, 45, a former deepwater drilling consultant and sheriff's deputy, also said he is feeling confident. He decided to run as a write-in candidate after he started regularly attending commissioners court in February.
"Seeing how our taxes and county funds were being handled irritated me and I figured that with my business background and experience, I could do better for the county," he said.
If reelected, Edwards plans to continue working on rebuilding roads in his precinct. During the last four years, he said he has rebuilt 12 1/2 of the 56 road miles and split the cost of equipment with other commissioners to conserve funds.
He said he also wants to get better control of the county's spending and finances.
"We still have a long ways to go," Edwards said. "We don't have a lot in reserves and we've got to slow down the spending of our reserves and start trying to build them up because you never know what is going happen down the road."
O'Neal said his main priority in office would be to balance the county's budget and attract businesses to Goliad that foster economic opportunity and expand the county's tax base.
"We need to do research and be inviting to businesses that might want to come here," he said. "If there was some industry that wanted to come in, whether it be wind, solar or oil and gas that would create some jobs and bring us some tax base, then that would be a possibility we should look at."
O'Neal said he would also work with the county judge and secretary on grant applications for the county and actively seek grants on his own.
"There is a lot of assistance there from the federal government for small counties and low income counties that could help us out on things," he said. "If you run it (the precinct) like a business, you seek after anything that is going to benefit us and not just sit around and wait until somebody does it for you."
