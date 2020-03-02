Incumbent Johnny E. Belicek will confront two challengers, Rodney Fowler and Glenn Martin, for the Republican Party nomination for Jackson County Commissioner Precinct 3 on Tuesday.
Belicek, 64, of Edna, is running for his sixth term and is currently working on grants for road and ditch work in Vanderbilt. He also is working on a grant to repair County Road 311. He is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to build a new bridge on County Road 306. Belicek said he believes tax abatements should only be used to entice companies, not reward them.
Fowler, 54, owner of Fowler Plumbing, has lived in Edna all his life. He wants to clean up the precinct and make all the roads similar to County Road 3011. He said he wants to empower county employees who regularly work on roads in the precinct to approach owners to determine whether they need help cleaning up their property. While the county might not have the resources or time to devote to removing debris, the people of the precinct might be interested in volunteering.
Martin, 70, who also has lived in Edna all his life with the exception of only a few years, said he wants to improve the roads and communication in the precinct. Martin has worked for Precinct 1 doing shredding and road repairs, and he co-owned an oil field supply company for 30 years before that. He wants to dispel complacency and bring new blood to the commissioners court. He also wants to bring new industry to the area and believes his experience working with people and solving problems will help him achieve that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.