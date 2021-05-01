On Saturday residents of Victoria's District 3 will choose between incumbent Jeff Bauknight and his challenger Aaron Franco to represent them on the City Council for the next three years.
All four of the city's regular districts were up for re-election this year, but only Bauknight, 51, faced a challenger in the 26-year-old Aaron Franco.
Bauknight, a mechanical engineer, was first elected to the Council during a special election in 2013. He has since served two full terms.
"There's a few things that I still feel like I have to accomplish," Bauknight said. One of them is finalizing the new Capital Improvements Plan. "It's really imperative that we get that laid out for a long term solution."
Bauknight said he brings a common sense approach to issues in Council. "I have an engineering background, and it lends itself well to analyzing problems that do come up."
Franco, the financial center manager for Frost Bank, moved to Victoria in 2019 and quickly considered the city home.
"I feel like this city is a really great place to be. It just needs a fresh set of eyes," Franco said.
If elected, Franco would be the youngest City Council member. He believes that's an advantage. "I can offer a different perspective on what people of the younger generation are looking for in their city."
One of the key things he hopes to focus on if elected is ending homelessness in Victoria.
"I think the key factor is educating the community on the resources that we have in town and partnering with them to end homelessness," said Franco.
Regardless of election results, Franco said he's here for the long haul. “I fully intend to throw my heart into this city 100%, whichever direction this election goes.”
