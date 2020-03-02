Longtime State Rep. Geanie Morrison and challenger retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Callaway are seeking the Republican nomination for State Representative District 30 on Tuesday.
Morrison, of Victoria, has represented District 30 for more than 20 years. Born and raised in Victoria, the 69-year-old is proud to have penned the Baby Moses law, and served on a pro-business platform with conservative, Christian values.
She recently helped passed 41 bills related to Hurricane Harvey recovery, including authoring and passing bills to improve and streamline emergency response. She also authored a bill that increases the penalty for oyster harvesting violations and co-sponsored a bill during the last legislative session that legalized mariculture in the state.
Endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, Morrison chairs the Local and Consent Calendars committee and serves on the Culture, Recreation & Tourism, Environmental Regulation, and Mass Violence Prevention & Community Safety Select committees.
If re-elected, she said she plans to continue fighting for District 30 at the capitol and protecting its values, she said.
Hicks-Callaway retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army after 26 years of service as a supply sergeant, a reserve military police officer and military intelligence officer.
She completed two combat tours in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom and worked as a constituent liaison representative for Congressional District 27.
The 52-year-old Victoria native has a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's of science degree in human resources.
She is a planning commissioner for the city of Victoria, was appointed to the Texas Medical Board by Gov. Greg Abbott and is on the board of directors for multiple local organizations, including the Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, the Victoria Police Foundation, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans for Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
Hicks-Callaway decided to run for the position because she believes District 30 needs a change and thinks the U.S. is moving in the wrong direction, she said.
If she wins, she said she plans to use her military experience, education and values to make a difference and serve as an example through her determination to serve and not be served, she said.
The winner will be unopposed in the November general election.
