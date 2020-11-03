Incumbent Raul “Pinky” Gonzales, 65, Republican was reelected Refugio County sheriff Tuesday.
He faced Shelly G. Haertig, Democrat, and Matthew Tuttle, a write-in candidate.
Gonzales received 45.22% of the final votes, while Haertig took 16.05% and Tuttle took 38.72%.
“I’m very happy that I won, and I want to thank my people that supported me and voted for me and believed in me,” Gonzales said. “The people have spoken, and I couldn’t be any prouder.”
Gonzales said his track record the last four years explains why he was re-elected sheriff.
“We were hit by a devastating storm, so I didn’t achieve everything I wanted to achieve,” Gonzales said. “But I think I achieved what I needed to in the aftermath of the storm. The people believed in me and they were satisfied with what I did the last four years. I’m very, very proud of my community.”
Gonzales, who was a game warden for more than 29 years before he retired and was elected sheriff, said his main goal is to continue serving and protecting the people of his community.
“The way I’ve done that for the last four years is by joining forces with 17 other sheriffs and sharing intel and equipment,” Gonzales said. “Ultimately, we joined forces so we can combat criminal activity and slow down our crime rate.”
Gonzales said he joined the High Intensity Drug Trafficking (HIDT) program to fight crime not only in those communities but also in his own community.
“So that’s what I’m going to continue doing,” Gonzales said.
Matthew Tuttle, 29, who works for his family-owned Tuttle’s Grocery and Meat Market, said that, if he had been elected, he wanted “to bring the department back to a local law enforcement agency.” Tuttle worked for the sheriff’s office for eight years until May.
“I want to focus more locally than on the highways,” Tuttle said. “First and foremost, the local sheriff should take care of the people in the county, and I feel the department is geared more toward a state agency. The people have been put on the back burner.”
Haertig has worked in a range of positions, including a first responder for the Woodsboro Volunteer Fire Department, for the Refugio County Jail, and as an emergency medical technician for the county hospital, among others.
“My key focus is to foster and develop community partnerships between all county, city and state law enforcement, EMS, fire and human services to ensure maximum safety and benefits for our community members,” Haertig wrote in a recent Facebook post.
