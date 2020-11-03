Incumbent Republican State Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst took a strong, early lead for District 18 seat on Tuesday night.
As of 9:15 p.m., Kolkhorst, 55, of Brenham, secured 69.9% of early votes counted while Democratic challenger Michael Antalan, 52, of Katy, had about 30.1% of the votes, according to the Texas Secretary of State.
Six of the 21 counties that make up District 18 had yet to report any early voting numbers, including Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Refugio and Waller counties.
The 55-year-old Brenham native was first elected to the senate seat in 2014 after spending seven terms in the Texas House.
“I’ve worked really hard … We’ve got a good, strong message. I’ve got a long record and people know what I stand for — there is no doubt about that,” she said. “So I feel really good.”
Kolkhorst’s opponent, a 52-year-old attorney who listed a Katy address when he filed for the senate seat, has not responded to several phone calls and emails from the Advocate. He served in the U.S. Navy and the Army National Guard before starting a career in law, according to his campaign website, which appears to not have been updated since he filed for candidacy in 2019.
Ahead of the election, Kolkhorst told the Advocate that her goals for the next session are improving health care delivery systems, reforming appraisals and creating more educational and economic opportunities for Texan.
At the Victoria Economic Development Corp. partnership meeting Oct. 28, she also told residents that one of her top priorities in her next term would be improving COVID-19 data collection and communication between hospitals and the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The Texas Legislature’s 87th regular session starts Jan. 10.
