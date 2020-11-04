Incumbent Bret Baldwin beat challenger Rick Streeter by about a 4 to 1 margin in the race for the Victoria School Board District 3 seat Tuesday.
Baldwin earned 78.4% of the election’s votes, and challenger Streeter received 21.6%, according to the unofficial final voting results released on Wednesday.
Baldwin, who is wrapping up his first term on the board, wants to focus on teacher compensations, if reelected. He comes from an educator family and is a business and organizational consultant.
He wants to bring higher performances to the district to improve the workforce with well-educated students.
His top priority is to find revenues for the district outside of taxes and work to offer higher compensation to district employees.
Streeter, who has been a teacher for 37 years, decided to seek office to better the Victoria school district.
The election was originally set for May, but was postponed because of the pandemic.
