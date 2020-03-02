John Cornyn visits Victoria crowd in advance of Super Tuesday

Sen. John Cornyn said he and other public officials were investigating a case in San Antonio where a patient who tested “weakly positive” for the novel coronavirus was released from quarantine.
“We’re trying to get to the bottom of it and prevent it from ever happening again,” Cornyn said Monday after a political event in Victoria. “This is a topic of almost hourly conversation.”
Cornyn called the situation in San Antonio “unacceptable.”
On Saturday, the CDC released a person being monitored for signs of the new virus known as COVID-19 from isolation because the person had two negative test results. After the patient was released into the general public, a third set of test results was received and determined to be “weakly positive.” The CDC decided to bring the individual back into isolation at a local medical facility “out of an abundance of caution,” according to San Antonio officials.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg declared a public health emergency in the city Monday as his office released additional details about the situation there.
Cornyn said he had been in communication with Nirenberg and Vice President Mike Pence, who President Donald Trump has tapped to lead the country’s response to the new virus, which has killed six people in the U.S. as of Monday.
The Republican senator campaigned in Victoria in advance of Tuesday’s primary elections, during which Cornyn is expected to be easily nominated as the party’s candidate for he upcoming Senate race before a more challenging general election in November.
Cornyn pointed to a new wave of Democratic voters participating in Texas politics as a motivator to get more Republicans to show up at the polls.
“Last time I was on the ballot in 2014, we had 4.7 million people vote,” he said. “In the Beto O’Rourke-Ted Cruz, there were 8.3 million people voting.”
Cornyn urged the crowd who gathered at the Officers’ Club at the Victoria Regional Airport Monday to encourage Republican voters to register and cast ballots on Tuesday and in advance of the November elections.
“The fact of the matter is, we’ve gotten a little complacent, because we sort of expect...that most of the races would be decided within the Republican primary,” Cornyn said. “But that’s not true anymore.”
