Victoria County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Daniel Gilliam announced Friday his intent to seek reelection as a Republican.
Gilliam was first elected to the position in 2010, when he ran unopposed in the general election. He will file with the Victoria County Republican Party for a place on the 2022 primary ballot.
A Victoria native, Gilliam has more than 35 years of experience practicing law, including 12 years in private civil practice and nine years as an assistant criminal district attorney. He has served on the advisory board for the Texas School Safety Center and sits on the local Victoria County Juvenile Board.
"I have worked to improve the safety of our children in our schools throughout the state and within the juvenile criminal justice system," said Gilliam in a press release.
Gilliam said the continuation of a DWI court program, which is presided over by himself and County Court at Law Judge No. 1 Travis Ernst, would continue to remain a priority. In April, a study from the University of Houston-Victoria found that the specialty court effectively prevents repeated driving while intoxicated offenses.
Outside of his judicial duties, Gilliam said he is also a member of the Victoria Rotary Club, the Victoria 100 Club, National Rifle Association and Ducks Unlimited. He is also a supporter and volunteer of Warrior's Weekend and serves as the treasurer at Trinity Episcopal Church.
