Judge Travis Ernst announced that he intends to seek reelection as judge of Victoria County's Court-at-Law No. 1 on Friday.
"I enjoy working with the public. I enjoy my staff," said Ernst. "I want to continue what we've done."
Ernst has practiced law in the Victoria area for more than 20 years. When he first graduated from law school, he worked briefly under former District Attorney George Filley.
Ernst was first appointed as judge of County Court-at-Law No. 2 in 2013 to fill the unexpired term of Judge Laura Weiser. He previously ran against Judge Daniel Gilliam for judge of County Court-at-Law No. 2 in 2010.
"With all the problems that we've had with COVID for almost two years now, we've managed to adapt and have proven that we can continue to adjust and move forward," he said.
Ernst is particularly excited to continue his work with Juvenile Services as well as a DWI specialty court that is presided over by himself and Gilliam, he said.
"It's just nice to have the position and ability to see a young life that's going down the wrong path get straightened out," he said.
Erns also previously served on the board of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
