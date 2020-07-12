The 2020 primary runoff election is Tuesday and Victoria County’s elections administrator is reminding registered voters to make their voices heard and vote.
“There are popular local races on these ballots that people really care about,” elections administrator Margetta Hill said. “Tuesday is the last day to participate.”
On the Republican ticket, voters will be casting their ballots for who they want to become the next sheriff of Victoria County, voting for either Justin Marr or Dale Fowler.
Additionally, Republican voters will be voting for either Ashley Hernandez or David Hagan, both seeking the GOP nomination for Victoria County tax assessor-collector. The winner will face Democrat Jane Bernal in November.
On the Democratic ticket at the federal level, voters will be voting between U.S. senator candidates Mary "MJ" Hegar and Royce West. At the state level, voters will be choosing between railroad commissioner candidates Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto Alonzo.
Sample ballots for the runoff election are available on the county elections office website.
Though it’s hard to estimate what the voter turnout will be, Hill said she expects it to be higher than it was in the 2018 runoff, when about 10% of registered voters cast a ballot. More than 10% of registered voters ahead of this runoff election already have voted during the early voting period or by mail, she said.
“We’re already at that 10%, so maybe we’ll get to 15% or even 20% when we see what happens on Election Day,” Hill said.
As of Friday evening, the last day of early voting, 5,758 had voted early in person and by mail in the Republican election and 1,130 had voted in the Democratic election.
It’s positive to see residents voting even amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hill said, which could understandably play a role in low voter turnout, which is already common in runoff elections. The runoff election was postponed from May 26 to July 14 because of the pandemic.
“There’s excitement about these local races,” Hill said. “I think that’s what’s leading people to come out and vote.”
Registered voters who did not vote early may cast a ballot from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any of the more than 30 polling centers throughout the county on Tuesday, Hill said. In light of the pandemic, Hill said she hopes people take advantage of heading to a polling center that isn’t the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center to help practice social distancing.
“I know it’s habit for a lot of people, but I hope people utilize the other places aside from Pattie Dodson to help keep down long lines,” she said.
Each of the polling locations will offer curbside voting to assist those with disabilities or even those who may be feeling sick and want to vote and stay in their cars, Hill said.
People who voted in the March primary must vote in the same party's primary runoff. For example, if a person voted in the Democratic primary in March they must vote in the Democratic runoff Tuesday.
If a person did not vote in either primary in March, they can vote in either party's runoff on Tuesday.
