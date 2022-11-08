Incumbent state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst declared victory in the race for the District 18 state Senate seat at about 8:45p.m Tuesday, as early voting returns and counts of Election Day ballots delivered her a solid margin of victory.
Kolkhorst, 58, had 70% of the votes in the election at 10:52 p.m., with 94% of counties reporting, while her opponent Josh Tutt, 30, had about 30% of the votes.
Encompassing nearly 1 million constituents, state Senate District 18 includes all or part of 18 counties including Aransas, Austin, Burleson, Calhoun, DeWitt, Fayette, a part of Fort Bend, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, a part of Harris, Lavaca, Lee, a part of Montgomery, Refugio, Victoria, Waller, and Washington, Kolkhorst’s press release said.
“I represent the greatest people in the greatest Senate district in the greatest state in America! It is humbling to receive such a convincing victory tonight. I am grateful for the trust put upon me this evening and I take that trust very seriously,” she said.
Kolkhorst, a Republican, was first elected to the District 18 senate seat in 2014 and has served three terms. Before that, she served in the Texas House of Representatives, beginning in 2001. She is also a business owner, wife and mother and a fifth-generation Texan.
Kolkhorst pledged if reelected to stay tough on crime, support Texas law enforcement, strengthen the border with Mexico and help legislate to ameliorate high costs at the pump and in grocery stores, she said at a campaign event Oct. 18.
Kolkhorst is a recipient of the Legislator of the Year Award from the Sheriffs Association of Texas, a vocal supporter for peace officers and first responders, and has helped to secure over $6 billion for border security, worked with local law enforcement to shut down criminal smuggling networks and develop sensible solutions to the mental health crisis that crowds our jails, according to the Texas Senate’s website.
Kolkhorst decried reliance on foreign countries during, for example, she said, the baby formula shortage.
“Food security is national security,” she said, saying a state like Texas, with its wealth of natural resources, should never have to rely on outside help.
Kolkhorst has just over 20 years experience serving in the Texas Legislature and has served on 16 committees, including as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Child Protective Services Special Committee, co-chair of the Community-Based Care Transition Legislative Oversight Committee and vice-chair of the Protect All Texans Special Committee.
“Up and down the ballot, this election proves that people are hungry for strong conservative leadership and people know that I'm a fighter,” Kolkhorst said. “That's why I am ready to return to the State Capitol and fight to deliver the results that tonight's voters expect."
The 88th Session of the Texas Legislature will convene in Austin on Jan. 10, 2023.