Incumbent Lois Kolkhorst and challenger Josh Tutt are facing off Tuesday in the race to serve as state senator for District 18.
Kolkhorst, 58, a Republican, was first elected to the District 18 senate seat in 2014 and has served three terms. Before that, she served in the Texas House of Representatives, beginning in 2001. She is also a business owner, wife and mother and a fifth-generation Texan.
If reelected, Kolkhorst has pledged to stay tough on crime, support Texas law enforcement, strengthen the border with Mexico and help legislate to ameliorate high costs at the pump and in grocery stores, she said at a campaign event Oct. 18.
Kolkhorst is a recipient of the Legislator of the Year Award from the Sheriffs Association of Texas, a vocal supporter for peace officers and first responders and has helped to secure over $6 billion for border security, worked with local law enforcement to shut down criminal smuggling networks and develop sensible solutions to the mental health crisis that crowds our jails, according to the Texas Senate's website.
"If you like the gas prices you're seeing, if you like inflation, if you like electric cars, if you like the things that are going on, a weakened America, an America that is in a crisis, if you like all of that, go vote for a Democrat," Kolkhorst said while in Cuero Oct. 18. "But if you want to reject these policies, get up and go vote Republican."
Kolkhorst decried reliance on foreign countries during, for example, she said, the baby formula shortage.
"Food security is national security," she said, saying a state like Texas, with its wealth of natural resources, should never have to rely on outside help.
Kolkhorst has just over 20 years experience serving in both houses of the Texas Legislature and has served on 16 committees, including as chair of the Health and Human Services Committee and the Child Protective Services Special Committee, co-chair of the Community-Based Care Transition Legislative Oversight Committee and vice-chair of the Protect All Texans Special Committee.
Josh Tutt, 30, said Oct. 19 he is running in an attempt to disenthrall Texans from Republican power.
"When you've been in power for so long, you don't have to answer to anyone," Tutt said.
Tutt, a graduate of Texas A&M University and a computer maintenance technician for the forest service, has focused his campaign on population growth, infrastructure and the power grid.
"We are having rapid population growth in Texas. We need to be able to expand," Tutt said. "It shouldn't take 30 minutes to get to a hospital. We are failing also to keep up the energy grid. We need to make progress in that arena."