State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst is seeking reelection to the Texas Senate in 2020.
Kolkhorst, who had previously served seven terms in the Texas House, will be seeking her second full term to the Texas Senate, according to a news release. A fifth-generation Texan, Kolkhorst is only the 17th female to serve in the Texas Senate since 1845, the release said.
“It is an honor to be on the ballot in 2020 marking the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote in the United States,” she said in the release. “Public service is all about integrity, and I’ve worked hard to earn the trust of the people of Senate District 18. Together, we strive to better our communities and I am grateful to represent the values of the hard-working people in our district.”
In the Texas Senate, Kolkhorst passed 107 bills for her district during the most recent session. She serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services and serves as a senior member on the Senate Committees of Finance, Transportation, Nominations and Agriculture, Water & Rural Affairs.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has endorsed Kolkhorst’s reelection.
"I am grateful for her hard work this session to reform our school finance and property tax systems and secure much-needed disaster relief for the state of Texas," Abbott said.
Kolkhorst authored and sponsored Senate Bill 6, House Bill 5, House Bill 6 and joint authored Senate Bill 7 and Senate Bill 8, all of which are related to disaster relief and future flooding mitigation to protect the people of Senate District 18, the release said.
In other legislation from the 86th Legislature, Kolkhorst worked to save rural hospitals, and notes her effort to add an additional $106 million in enhanced payments to rural hospitals for labor and delivery and additional Medicaid rates.
